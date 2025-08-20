Interior Secretary Doug Burgum spun a fairytale about the supposed successes of Donald Trump’s invasion of Washington, D.C., during a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business.

"President Trump's leadership in turning D.C. around, the changes that have occurred in just a week. I mean, carjackings down over 80%, robberies down over 40%, restaurant reservations up 30%. It's a—it's a dramatic change," Burgum claimed. He even added an anecdote about a conversation with “one officer,” who supposedly described the chaos at his job before Trump set up a police state.

"He said that he'd had—over 20 times in the last couple of months, he'd pulled people over that had unmatched plates, stolen car plates that were showing up on the register, or no plates on the car or suspicious activity, and he'd pull them over, and then you get out of, they get out of the vehicle and walk up to him, and they take off and flee," Burgum rambled.

I’ll take “things that never happened” for $2,000, Alex. Like Attorney General Pam Bondi’s claims that D.C. residents are secretly whispering their approval of military occupation, Burgum’s story is contradicted by the evidence.

Research from OpenTable shows that dining reservations in Washington have “plummeted” since federal troops were deployed onto the city’s streets. Last Wednesday, the number of diners was down by 31% compared to the previous year at the same time. Maybe Burgum read the numbers upside down.

Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, told WTOP News that the drop in restaurant traffic was concerning, pointing to the work done on public safety before Trump’s shock troops arrived.

“The business community, we have all been working diligently with MPD on bringing crime down due to the surge in 2023,” he said. “Crime is down. Our city is safer because of the work that’s been put in.”

Trump’s demands for D.C. residents to submit to military occupation have sparked protests. Meanwhile, violent crime rates in Washington are at a 30-year-low, but to maintain this authoritarian narrative, the president’s minions continue to peddle the same lies.