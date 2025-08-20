Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett, America’s most frightened congressman, found himself in a pickle on Wednesday when CNN host Dana Bash asked him about the Justice Department’s delay in releasing its long-promised files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“I don't trust anybody in Washington,” Burchett said. “It disgusts me, really.”

“It disgusts you that [President Donald] Trump's Justice Department isn't releasing it? What disgusts you?” Bash replied.

“No, ma’am, well, we didn't under [former President] Joe Biden, either,” Burchett said. “He had it for four years. And that's why I really don't think there’s much about Trump in there, because I figure President Biden would have released it as well if it had.”

Burchett’s mealymouthed response comes as the Trump administration and its cronies face a growing backlash over their lack of transparency in the Epstein investigation. Polling shows widespread dissatisfaction with how the case has been handled and the failure to release all related information.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to try to deflect attention from its failures on the matter.