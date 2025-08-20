During his first term, President Donald Trump couldn’t get enough of his Big Beautiful Border Wall. This time around, he’s been far more interested in letting masked federal agents attack immigrants directly, but you never forget your first love. So it’s time to go back to the southern border and Paint It Black—again.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to New Mexico on Wednesday to hoist a paint roller and explain, in the creepy, overwrought way that everyone in the administration talks about Trump, that painting the border wall black is such a stunning idea that only he could have thought it up.

That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here when something is painted black it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb. So we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally.

The only thing more pathetic than Trump bragging about his extreme genius is his lackeys doing it for him. Truly, no one else has ever understood that in hot temperatures, things that are black get warmer. It must be the excellent genes Trump inherited from his uncle who taught physics at MIT, which led the orange menace to describe both himself and his uncle as a “super genius.”

It’s objectively hilarious that Noem felt the need to frame this as some very special thing only the president could understand because of his big strong brain when any 5-year-old with a black bicycle seat understands how this works. It’s even more hilarious because President BigBrain apparently forgot that he already tried this during his first term.

Better still, Trump also seems to have forgotten that it didn’t really work the first time around. In May 2020, when you’d have thought Trump had bigger fish to fry, what with a deadly global pandemic and all, Trump was laser-focused on getting the wall painted his favorite color, secure in his knowledge that it would totally deter border crossers. Except that smugglers kept cutting through the border wall, perhaps having been so monstrous as to figure out they could just put some gloves on and render the black paint harmless. By early 2022, the black paint was already peeling off the wall in some locations in Arizona.

None of this is a secret. It isn’t hard to dig up Trump talking in 2019 about how hyped he was to paint the wall or to find out it didn’t work all that well. But since Trump forgot about this, Noem has to pretend not only that it never happened but also that Trump is a singular genius for thinking of it for the very first time. In order to provide Trump with the uniformly favorable coverage he demands, Fox News also had to play make-believe and pimp the paint as a “striking new layer in Trump’s border wall strategy.”

Curiously, no one is mentioning how much Trump’s genius idea will cost. But a 2020 Texas Tribune article said the original paint job scheme was estimated to cost $500 million. The Washington Post reported that back in 2019, it cost about $1 million per mile to paint part of a new border segment in California—at a discount because of U.S. troops performing the labor.

Oh well, at least ICE Barbie got another taxpayer-funded cosplay junket out of the stunt—though Noem kinda phoned it in as far as the outfit this time.