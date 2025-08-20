A trio of Trump administration hacks visited Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to survey the militarized police state Dear Leader Donald Trump created—and were met by a relentless din of boos from onlookers who shouted at them to leave the city.

Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and white supremacist White House aide Stephen Miller walked into the train station to meet with the National Guard troops they yanked away from their jobs and families so they can stand around the parts of the city that have the least amount of crime.

Vance—who just returned from yet another taxpayer-funded vacation in the U.K. where he was met with protests—was brutally booed and mocked by onlookers, some of whom shouted “couch fucker” at the vice president as he strolled through the station trying to act like the taunts weren’t getting to him.

x JD Vance heckled a bit as he enters Shake Shack in DC’s Union Station pic.twitter.com/dkRc7tyhAB — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) August 20, 2025

Later, in a media availability during this PR stunt, Vance denied reality to claim that capital residents were happy that the troops were sent to the city.

"I'm highly skeptical that a majority of D.C. residents don't want their city to have more public safety," Vance told reporters, as boos and jeers could be heard in the background.

In fact, polling shows the exact opposite, with 79% of D.C. residents saying they oppose Trump’s hostile federal takeover of the city’s police department, as well as his move to have the National Guard and FBI patrol the streets, according to a Washington Post survey released Wednesday.

Vance also claimed that it is good that the troops are patrolling Union Station, even though it's one of the areas of the city where the fewest number of crimes take place, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

"Crime is actually extremely high here at Union Station. You have vagrants," Vance claimed.

As if Vance’s lies weren’t detestable enough, the execrable Miller had to get a word in. The noxious creep attacked the protesters demanding that the feds leave their city as "stupid white hippies."

"We're gonna ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they're all over 90 years old," Miller said.

Protesters, however, are of all races and ages.

Miller then said Black residents of D.C. should be grateful to Dear Leader for calling in troops to police the city.

“Most of the citizens who live in Washington, D.C., are Black. This is not a city that has had any safety for its Black citizens for generations and President Trump is the one who is fixing that,” Miller said in a voice so grating and creepy it could make your skin crawl.

Meanwhile, Black people are overwhelmingly against Trump turning their city into a police state, with 80% opposing Trump’s move—and 65% of them disapproving strongly.

What’s more, people of color say they are fearful of the police state they now live in, where images of federal law enforcement arresting delivery drivers have become ubiquitous in recent days.

“We’re becoming a police state. I’m afraid of that, I really am,” Joseph Clay, an 89-year-old Black Navy veteran told The Washington Post. “I wonder if they’re looking at Blacks and Browns and if I myself could be stopped and asked for my credentials.”