A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Surprise! Trump finds yet another way to screw American consumers

Get ready to pay more for everything from deodorant to farm equipment.

Vance and Hegseth get booed as they survey Trump's DC police state

And these protesters did not couch their insults.

Trump goes to war against intelligence

The president’s quest for petty revenge continues.

Cartoon: Mess with Texas

Democrats must figure out their next move.

Trump’s tariffs hit his blue-collar backers where it hurts

Farmers aren’t spared the fallout of a chaotic economic policy.

Will Target go broke after fighting woke?

The company’s move away from diversity programs didn’t quite hit the bullseye.

Brazil courts to Trump administration: LOL nope

The president is pouting because he can’t tell other countries what to do.

So DOJ attorneys are just lurking in front of people's houses now?

These Trump toadies are getting creepier every day.

Interior secretary pushes absurd fantasy about Trump's DC invasion

“Everything is perfect in the capital now!” said no one.

Click here to see more cartoons.