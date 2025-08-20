Private text messages exchanged between Fox News stars have shed light on the network’s decision to air and promote election conspiracies they knew were false.

The messages were published on Wednesday as part of court filings in voting services provider Smartmatic’s ongoing suit against Fox News. Smartmatic sued Fox for airing false allegations that the company helped former President Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The newly released documents show Fox News’ top talent discussing internal decisions about airing the election lies as well as infighting among network personalities about coverage.

Related | Right-wing media outlets are still paying up for 2020 election lies

In one exchange Jesse Watters, host of “Jesse Watters Primetime” and a panelist on “The Five,” sent a message to fellow Fox host Greg Gutfeld remarking, “Think about how incredible our ratings would be if Fox went ALL in on STOP THE STEAL.”

“Stop the steal” was the rallying cry used by election conspiracy theorists. On the day he instigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Trump spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington.

Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro now serves as U.S Attorney for the District of Columbia.

In one telling exchange, “Special Report” host Brett Baier sent a message to Jay Wallace, president of Fox News, admitting that tweets about pro-Biden “vote dumps” penned by fellow Fox host Maria Bartiromo were “crap.” Bartiromo was one of the more prominent election conspiracy theorists and continues to host multiple programs on Fox Business, where she frequently interviews Republican officeholders—including Trump.

Jeanine Pirro, who currently serves as Trump’s U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. and has been a key instigator of his crackdown on the nation’s capital, was a Fox News host and prominent election conspiracy theorist back in 2020. In one text to then-RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Pirro proclaimed, “I work so hard for the President and the party.” At the time, Pirro and Fox News were presented to the public as independent conservative voices, not quasi-official party shills.

In a gossipy exchange, Pirro complained that while she was in a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office in October 2020, Sean Hannity “storms in like he owns the place” and walked into the private bathroom of the office. Pirro then alleged that he demanded she get out of the room so he could speak to Trump.

Hannity, Trump’s most prominent cheerleader at the network, has been described by Trump insiders as something of a “shadow” chief of staff with near-constant access to the president.

Fox News aired falsehood after falsehood about Smartmatic in the days after the election. The network’s talking heads overstated how much the company’s machines were used and attempted to implicate the provider in “vote flipping” allegations. Fox News hosts and reporters also pushed fake allegations that Smartmatic machines were sent to foreign countries for vote counting and that the company was responsible for election fraud.

The network made similar allegations about Dominion Voting Systems and eventually paid out nearly $800 million in a settlement for hurting the company’s brand. Newsmax, a fellow right-wing “news” network, has paid out settlements to Dominion and Smartmatic over similar election lies in service of Trump.

Fox News continues to spin for Trump and act on his behalf, even though doing so cost them millions and has exposed their embarrassing internal dirty laundry. The network is so dedicated to promoting and creating right-wing propaganda that they appear willing to continue paying a financial price for it.