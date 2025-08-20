Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is simply gobsmacked that pediatricians don’t respect his authority when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines for children. How dare they refuse to believe that Kennedy, who has literally zero medical training, knows more than they do about children’s health? How dare they say that they would indeed like to still vaccinate children for a disease that kills children?

Back in May, as an integral part of the administration’s plot to destroy public health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed their recommendation that healthy children and pregnant women receive the COVID vaccine. No mainstream medical groups supported this move, and the CDC didn’t even bother to consult with the American Academy of Pediatrics about it. In the true spirit of scientific exploration, this announcement of a major, unscientific reversal in vaccine recommendation was announced via an awkward video on X and based on zero actual scientific information.

On Tuesday, the AAP issued actual scientific guidance about the COVID vaccine, explaining that “COVID-19 continues to result in hospitalization and death in the pediatric population” and “children younger than 2 years old are especially vulnerable to severe COVID-19 and should be prioritized for vaccination.” Mere hours later, Kennedy, knee-deep in his anti-vax conspiracy garbage, posted a screenshot on X showing that pharmaceutical companies are large donors to AAP’s charitable Friends of Children Fund.

Somehow, in Kennedy’s worm-infested brain, this shows that AAP is being paid off by Big Pharma to … require vaccines? It’s never clear how people like Kennedy and Donald Trump think money works. How, exactly, does a professional organization receiving donations for one of several philanthropic programs it maintains to better children’s health result in a big payday for anyone?

Per Kennedy, AAP is just “angry that CDC has eliminated corporate influence in decisions over vaccine recommendations and returned CDC to gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine laser-focused on children’s health.” You know what? We’re all angry at how incoherent a sentence that is, Bobby.

There’s more, including a bit of whining that is spectacularly un-self aware.

“The Trump Administration believes in free speech and AAP has a right to make its case to the American people,” Kennedy wrote. “But AAP should follow the lead of HHS and disclose conflicts of interest, including its corporate entanglements and those of its journal—Pediatrics—so that Americans may ask whether the AAP’s recommendations reflect public health interest, or are, perhaps, just a pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP’s Big Pharma benefactors.”

Kennedy literally made a living suing vaccine manufacturers before lucking into this opportunity to ruin the country by ruining HHS. And as far as conflicts of interest? This is the guy that initially refused to divest his stake in existing lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers despite the fact he was about to have complete government control over those same manufacturers.

He later magnanimously declared he would assign his interest in the lawsuits to his son, which does not really get rid of the conflict of interest concerns because his son works for the law firm Kennedy made $2.5 million from in the last three years alone for referrals for anti-vax cases. It also slipped Kennedy’s mind that he was the attorney of record in five other lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers—but even after he was reminded of that wee little fact, he didn’t update his ethics agreement. But sure, your kid’s pediatrician is secretly in the pocket of Big Pharma.

Kennedy’s irate response to the AAP matches his fury over being unable to force other countries to adopt his antiscientific, deadly nonsense. He can keep yelling at actual doctors and researchers all he wants, but they’re never going to treat him as anything other than the dangerous fool he is.