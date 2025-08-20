Right-wing wraith Kellyanne Conway seems to view the White House as simply another sleazy Donald Trump-owned property.

"He's now doing in the Rose Garden what he does in Mar-a-Lago,” Conway told the sycophants over on Fox News on Wednesday.

“He plays the music. He plays it loudly. People love it,” Conway said. “What he's done in the Rose Garden is the ultimate get off my lawn to the left."

Trump has spent considerable time—and taxpayer money—transforming the White House to reflect his gaudy tastes. This has included recently swapping the iconic Rose Garden’s lawn for an ugly patio complete with tacky furniture.

Related | Trump is making the White House as tacky as he is

The president has also focused on goldifying the Oval Office, adorning the hallowed space with bizarre golden trinkets and other garish flourishes to match his twisted vision of opulence.

Meanwhile, Trump’s crushing tariffs continue to raise costs for American consumers and small businesses.

Conway’s next Fox News appearance may just be to suggest voters eat cake.