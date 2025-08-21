If you asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he would probably tell you he has “great jeans”—so great that he never wants to take them off.

They have to be pretty damn decent given the guy wears them in the most unlikely scenarios. Getting sweaty and kneeling on the black asphalt outside Los Angeles’ famed Gold’s Gym? He did it in jeans. Swimming in toxic creek water with the family on a lovely spring day? Jeans again.

Kennedy’s latest display of dungaree devotion came on Tuesday, when he teamed up with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to issue the “Pete and Bobby Challenge” in a video posted on X. He dared viewers to complete 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in less than five minutes—then proceeded to pound those out, along with some squats and stretches, in a pair of pretty snug blue jeans.

x I teamed up with @SecDef Hegseth for the "Pete & Bobby Challenge" — 50 pull-ups, 100 push-ups. This is the start of a nationwide push to get Americans fit again. We’re calling on our friend @SecDuffy to take the challenge. pic.twitter.com/TTlv9VvkCe — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 19, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy did indeed take the challenge and the result was … pretty pathetic:

x Sean Duffy has a Fox host help him do 3 pull-ups. pic.twitter.com/acjhx40ctQ — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 21, 2025

And while the internet has been ablaze with questions and confusion over the Health and Human Services secretary’s decision to sweat and swim beneath a thick layer of indigo-dyed denim, he has finally broken his silence.

But don’t get too excited about a tell-all answer, because the chronically shirtless anti-vaxxer’s response might be just as much of a head-scratcher as his clothing choice.

“I have to ask you a question that everybody is wondering about,” Fox News host Jesse Watters began in a Tuesday night segment. “Why do you wear jeans when you work out?”

Kennedy responded by explaining, “Well, I just started doing that a long time ago because I would go hiking in the morning and then I’d go straight to the gym, and I found it was convenient, and now I’m used to it, so I just do it.”

If you’re anyone except Watters, you might be confused by that answer. But the host, on the other hand, just said that Kennedy’s response made “perfect sense.”

Because, really, nothing makes more sense than breaking a sweat in some stiff Levi’s with while climbing the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs with TV Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is now the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Or, as a matter of fact, knocking out some impressive “skin the cat” calisthenic moves with your local gym bro as the unbreathable, thick cotton traps in every odor transpiring from your MAHA pores.

If there’s one health conspiracy we can get behind, it’s that blue jeans are not the healthiest wardrobe option for optimal physical activity.