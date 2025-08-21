"South Park" has not taken its foot off the gas in its attacks on President Donald Trump and his administration, focusing its Wednesday episode on Trump's move to turn Washington, D.C., into an authoritarian, militarized police state.

In the episode, the character Towelie—a walking, talking, weed-smoking towel—travels to Washington to try to convince Trump to drop marijuana from the list of banned Schedule 1 substances.

A still from Wednesday’s episode of “South Park,” showing President Donald Trump’s militarized takeover of Washington.

But when he arrives, Towelie finds D.C. overrun by National Guard troops, with the city's monuments replaced with statues of Trump, all of which have tiny penises. A statue of former President George Washington in the Capitol is affixed with Trump's head—as well as a tiny penis. And former President Abraham Lincoln's head at the Lincoln Memorial has been replaced with Trump's. That statue also has a tiny penis.

A censored still from Wednesday’s episode of “South Park,” showing a statue of President Donald Trump and his, uh, well, you know.

Towelie even walks through Union Station to see it filled with troops—a scene that was a little on the nose after Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and mouth-breathing white supremacist Stephen Miller visited the train station just hours earlier on Wednesday, where they were met by relentless boos as they surveyed Trump's authoritarian handiwork.

Eventually, Towelie makes it to the White House, where he has to bring a gift to Trump—a new rule for visitors.

“Please make sure you have a reservation and that you have your gifts ready,” a presidential aide tells visitors waiting in line. “As a reminder, please stay 5 feet away from the president at all times and avoid staring directly into his penis.”

​​​Some of the White House visitors in the episode included Apple's Tim Cook, who in the episode gave Trump a glass statue affixed to a 24-karat gold base. You might recall that this happened in real life, with Cook sucking up to Trump with a glass statue affixed to a gold base.

x “Mr. President, your ideas for the tech industry are so innovative. And you definitely do not have a small penis.” pic.twitter.com/anVvOSIVb0 — South Park (@SouthPark) August 21, 2025

All of the gift-bearing visitors assure Trump he does not have a small penis.

This is the latest episode in which “South Park” has skewered Trump and his administration.

The previous episode lambasted Trump's immigration crackdown as well as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who whined about her portrayal as a plastic-surgery-obsessed, dog-killing sociopath.

A still from the same Wednesday night episode of “South Park,” depicting President Donald Trump as Satan’s lover.

And the first episode of the new season attacked Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile who died by suicide in a federal prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The portrayals have clearly angered Trump, with the White House slamming the long-running animated series after the first episode of the new season aired in July.

"This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement after an earlier episode. "President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

The creators of “South Park” clearly weren’t scared by the Trump administration’s complaints since they have continued to shine a light on Trump’s egregious actions.

Turns out, the creators of a cartoon series have more balls than the mainstream media.