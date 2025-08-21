California Democrats are moving swiftly to redraw their state’s congressional map in order to fight Republicans’ power grab in Texas ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Texas Republicans fired the first shot. On Wednesday night, the GOP-controlled House approved a new congressional map in an 88-52 party-line vote, aiming to gain up to five additional Republican seats. The Senate is expected to rubber-stamp the measure by Friday, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott for final approval.

“This fight is far from over,” said state Rep. Gene Wu, the Texas House Democratic leader. “Our best shot is in the courts.”

But Democrats in California aren’t waiting around. Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing for retaliation by adding five Democratic-leaning districts. The process is complicated because California’s state constitution requires an independent panel to draw maps, and voters must approve a constitutional amendment before changes take effect.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles.

“It’s on, Texas,” Newsom tweeted Wednesday night.

The clash between the nation’s two most populous states is something of a proxy war between President Donald Trump and national Democrats. Trump has urged Republicans to maximize their congressional advantage, sparking lawsuits, walkouts, and now open retaliation.

A Democratic-led legislative committee in California approved a package of bills on Tuesday to put a constitutional amendment before voters in a November special election. The proposal would temporarily override the state’s independent maps and replace them with new, bluer lines for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections. Democrats aim to vote on all three bills as early as Thursday.

There’s a catch. The legislation includes a trigger clause stating California will proceed only if states like Texas lock in partisan maps.

Newsom insists he still supports the independent process approved by Californians over a decade ago. However, he argues that Trump’s second term has changed the rules.

“This is a different person. This is a different presidency,” Newsom told reporters on a Democratic National Committee call. “It requires a different approach than we’ve seen in the past. And so I think this is the ultimate wake-up call—trying to rig this election before one vote is even cast before 2026.” He called the fight “the rule of Don versus the rule of law.”

Democrats are racing against the clock. They want both chambers to sign off on the bills by Thursday so Newsom can order the special election before Friday’s deadline at state Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office.

Predictably, California’s Republicans call the move a brazen power grab. They filed a lawsuit—quickly rejected by the state Supreme Court—claiming voters hadn’t received proper notice. According to The Washington Post, the top Republican in the state Assembly, James Gallagher, accused Democrats of doing “underhanded things” to pass the measures.

Supporters for Texas Democrats chant as members enter the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 18.

Of course, Republicans don’t complain about partisan maps when they’re the ones drawing them. And with supermajorities in both chambers, California Republicans have little leverage to slow the process. And beyond that, voters will ultimately decide what they want.

The move has earned praise from Democrats outside the state as well. Former President Barack Obama called the effort to counter the Texas GOP’s power grab “responsible.”

In Texas, Republicans are prematurely celebrating. State House Speaker Dustin Burrows hailed his state’s new maps as “a new chapter of Republican unity.” Abbott is going further, vowing to punish Democrats who walk out to block a quorum—a tactic used multiple times in recent years. He’s already added a measure to the special session agenda to penalize lawmakers who flee, targeting Democrats who bolted during past fights.

Trump praised Texas Republicans on Truth Social.

“Big WIN for the Great State of Texas!!! Everything Passed, on our way to FIVE more Congressional seats and saving your Rights, your Freedoms, and your Country, itself,” he wrote. “Texas never lets us down. Florida, Indiana, and others are looking to do the same thing. More seats equals less Crime, a great Economy, and a STRONG SECOND AMENDMENT. It means Happiness and Peace.”

The fight extends beyond Texas and California. Other states are considering mid-decade redistricting, abandoning the tradition to wait until after the census. Trump calls for more aggressive gerrymandering, while Democrats debate how far they’re willing to bend principles to meet him.

Currently, Republicans hold a narrow 219-212 majority in the House, with four vacancies. If Democrats regain control, they could block Trump’s agenda and hold his administration to account with investigations. That makes the map fight one of the most critical and intense battles of his presidency.

This isn’t just about district lines anymore. It’s California versus Texas, with Congress itself hanging in the balance.