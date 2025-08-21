A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

This government agency fights for the freedom of ... COVID deniers

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is not what it used to be.

What’s up with RFK Jr.’s jeans obsession?

There is a reason that jeans are never in the workout gear section.

'South Park' hits Trump below the belt—literally

The show just keeps pushing boundaries and we’re here for it.

Cartoon: Empty suit

The emperor’s new clothes, indeed.

Trump demands the release of yet another criminal—who worships him

She’s been called a “charlatan” who has done “immeasurable damage” to local elections—all music to Trump’s ears.

Check out GOP congressman's terrible take on presidential scandals

When in doubt, blame the “deep state.”

Map war between California and Texas enters wild new phase

This is about a lot more than redrawing district lines.

Trump’s dumbest trade adviser attacks fed chair for dumbest reason

Peter Navarro is really scraping the bottom of the barrel with this one.

Trump won't stop deporting immigrants to countries they aren't from

It’s getting hard to keep track of all the countries Trump has made horrible deals with.

Click here to see more cartoons.

