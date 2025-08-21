Vice President JD Vance visited Georgia on Thursday, where he attempted to sell local GOP leaders on President Donald Trump’s increasingly unpopular policies by attacking homeless people who struggle with mental health issues.

“I don't know for the life of me what happened in this country where we decided that the compassionate thing was to let somebody fester on the streets instead of be—instead of get the treatment that they need,” Vance told the audience at a Republican National Committee meeting held in Peachtree City. He wondered “why we accepted that it was reasonable to have crazy people yelling at our kids.”

“You should not have to cross the street in downtown Atlanta to avoid a crazy person yelling at your family,” Vance added with his trademark derision.

The Trump administration’s definition of “the treatment that they need,” supported by the radical right-wing Supreme Court, involves rounding up unhoused individuals with the help of military shock troops.

Related | Vance and Hegseth get booed as they survey Trump's DC police state

Meanwhile, Trump and the GOP have consistently blocked funding and support for mental health services. Their “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which calls for massive cuts to Medicaid, directly impacts mental health, as Medicaid is the largest provider of affordable mental health coverage in the U.S..