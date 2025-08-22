President Donald Trump wants to bring the same vulgar sensibilities that led to paving over the Rose Garden to the Washington area around the White House—and it will cost American taxpayers at least $2 billion.

“I'm giving out a contract very soon,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “We're going to be raising about $2 billion from Congress, and Congress is happy to do it.”

“And we're going to wisely spend the money we're doing with Clark construction. We're going to head out right from the Capitol and the White House and look at a circle and go about three miles out,” he continued. “It's going to be beautiful. All those light poles. Or you can see the poles, they're, they're rusting and they've got different lenses on top if you look, I mean, just looking at so many different problems and we're going to have this place beautified within a period of 12 months.”

Clark Construction is already receiving $200 million to build Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the White House, despite bypassing the required federal approval process, potentially making it illegal.