Donald Trump Jr. was on Newsmax Friday morning saying that the “hardened leftists” he’s talked to in Washington love Trump’s military occupation of the city.

“It's interesting when you do all the candid interviews of people on the streets of D.C., 93% of whom are, you know, hardened leftists, they're like, ‘no, this is great, I feel safe. This is a wonderful thing,’” Trump Jr. said.

Things in Trump Jr.’s mind palace of dusty mirrors are going so well that he thinks it’s time to franchise his dad’s authoritarian operation. “Let's do this, maybe we should roll out the tour to Portland, Seattle? You know, the other what we'd call, you know, ‘craphole cities’ of the country,” he said, adding “not because they're crap, but because Democrats made them so.”

A Washington Post-Schar School poll of D.C. residents published this week found that nearly 79% of respondents said they strongly or somewhat oppose the ongoing occupation.

Trump Jr’s unfounded insistence that D.C. residents are loving the military checkpoints and gangs of FBI agents busting fare evaders echoes similarly improbable claims made by Trump officials, who deny repeated evidence to the contrary