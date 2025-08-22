President Donald Trump held an unhinged Oval Office press conference on Friday where he lied about the success of his authoritarian takeover of Washington. Then he upped the ante by targeting Chicago for his next military invasion, calling it a “mess” and claiming that Black women are begging him to turn their city into a police state.

“The people in Chicago,” Trump said, as Vice President JD Vance looked on, “are screaming for us to come now—wearing red hats just like this. But they're wearing red hats. African American ladies, beautiful ladies are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago, please.’”

Trump, who previously threatened to invade Democratic-run cities, has his head so far up his clown-sized MAGA baseball cap that he is willing to lie about the one voting demographic—Black women—that has consistently voted against him in the highest numbers.

“So I think Chicago will be our next,” Trump said. “And then we'll help with New York.”

With crime rates already declining across the country and falling dramatically in the cities Trump insists on targeting like D.C., Chicago, and New York, his insistence on militarizing local police in those cities is far more than simply misguided—it’s profoundly disturbing.