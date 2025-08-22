President Donald Trump’s Oval Office press conference on Friday was once again derailed by a question about his child sex-trafficking former pal, Jeffrey Epstein.

“I couldn't care less,” Trump said when asked about the peculiar release of Epstein-related documents by his Justice Department before reverting to one of his tired tropes.

“It's a Democrat hoax. It's just a hoax. The whole Epstein thing is a Democrat hoax,” Trump said.

“So we had the greatest six months, seven months in the history of the presidency, and the Democrats don't know what to do,” Trump said. “So they keep bringing up that stuff.”

“Nobody's ever seen anything like it,” according to the president.

One thing that “nobody’s ever seen” in the first seven months of a presidency—plummeting approval numbers like Trump’s.