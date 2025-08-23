It’s been another “I can’t believe Donald Trump is still president” week! GOP lawmakers and officials faced well-deserved public backlash, while Trump played dress-up diplomat for European leaders at the White House.

And it’s all on video!

Rep. Elise Stefanik was gloriously jeered at an event she attended in her district on Monday. The New York Republican was met with a chorus of boos over her support for Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which slashes funding for Medicaid and food stamps in order to cut taxes for the richest few.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used an Oval Office Q&A on Monday to take a well-aimed shot at a conservative “reporter” for playing fashion police.

A trio of Trump administration hacks visited Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to survey the militarized police state created by Trump. They were met with the relentless din of boos from onlookers who demanded they leave the city.

President Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic Monday, seemingly boasting about his bromance with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It was … uncomfortable.

White House chief propagandist Karoline Leavitt was particularly rude to a reporter who had the temerity to ask a straightforward question about something the president said.

After another chaotic week of Republican incompetence, clearly there’s no sign they’ll learn from their mistakes anytime soon.

