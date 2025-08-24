Advertisement
#donaldtrump
#community
#cartoon
#ukraine
#texas
#media
#gerrymandering
#immigration
#openthread
#gavinnewsom
#culture
#california
#photography
#ice
#maga
#russia
#democrats
#washingtondc
#thepoet
#redistricting
#elections
#vladimirputin
#johnbolton
#science
#jeffreyepstein
#pwbpeeps
#history
#education
#smithsonian
#climate
Help Desk
Support Daily Kos
Write a story
Manage Front Page Queue
New Blog Entry
Drafts
Profile
Image Library
My Groups
My Stories
My Activity Stream
My Comments
My Newsletters
Subscribe to Hide Ads
Show Ads
Hide Ads
Help Desk
Support Daily Kos
Sign Out
Log In
Sign Up
Create a free account
Log in
All Recent Stories
Staff
Community
Trending
From Markos' Desk
Comics
Community Groups
Community Spotlight
Civiqs
Subscribe
Support Daily Kos
Quick Links
Help Desk
Gift a Subscription
Sign Up / Manage Newsletters
Jobs
About Us
Work With Us
Advertising Overview
© Kos Media, LLC. Site content may be used for any purpose without explicit permission unless otherwise specified. "Kos" and "Daily Kos" are registered trademarks of Kos Media, LLC.
Privacy Policy
|
Terms of Use
|
DMCA Copyright Notice
#donaldtrump
#community
#cartoon
#ukraine
#texas
#media
#gerrymandering
#immigration
#openthread
#gavinnewsom
#culture
#california
#photography
#ice
#maga
#russia
#democrats
#washingtondc
#thepoet
#redistricting
#elections
#vladimirputin
#johnbolton
#science
#jeffreyepstein
#pwbpeeps
#history
#education
#smithsonian
#climate
Cartoon: Fat chance
by
Clay Jones
for
Daily Kos
Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025
Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025
at
5:30:10am PDT
A cartoon by Clay Jones.
Related |
Let's check in on where Trump is deporting people this month