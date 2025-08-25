President Donald Trump received a made-for-TV honorific for turning Washington into a police state on Monday, with U.S. Marshals Service Director Gadyaces Serralta presenting him with an honorary marshal’s badge.

"This badge comes with this little item right here, which is a handcuff key, Mr. President, because you continue through your policies and your efforts with your staff, to unhandcuff law enforcement officers all over this nation. And I can tell you personally that they thank you for that,” Serralta said.

“It's a very great honor,” Trump replied. “I'll save that and put it some place up, which is important.”

Hopefully Trump can find room for his new badge amid all of the ridiculous gold he's plastered all over the Oval Office.