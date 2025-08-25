Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz didn’t mince words Monday at the Democratic National Convention’s summer meeting in Minneapolis, taking aim at the deterioration of the country under President Donald Trump.

"We wouldn't wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV and a bunch of nonsense,” Walz said, imagining a world in which Vice President Kamala Harris were president.

He added that Trump is “a manchild crying about whatever is wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell.”

No lies detected. Trump’s ongoing threats to invade American cities, his eagerness to weaponize the government for personal vendettas, and his blatant vindictiveness toward American citizens who did not vote for him expose the depths of his contempt for democracy.

More and more Democratic leaders are stepping up to speak with the urgency demanded by Trump's budding authoritarianism.