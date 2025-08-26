If there’s one thing a MAGA man loves, it’s a chance to awkwardly flex some muscle. This time, it’s Peter Navarro who’s hitting the gym.

In an attempt to troll a recent viral video of New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani bench pressing in Brooklyn, the senior counselor for trade and manufacturing shared a clip of himself curling 25-pound dumbbells.

“With Mamdani, it apparently takes a village to bench press 135 lbs,” he wrote on X Monday.

Navarro used Mamdani’s bench pressing skills as a representation for how the progressive would ultimately run the Big Apple. Because, of course, your personal record directly translates to whether or not you can deliver on your campaign promises.

Even Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent against Mamdani, and Mayor Eric Adams got into the fight.

Zohran Mamdani

“It's easy to talk, it's hard to carry the burden,” Cuomo wrote on X. “This guy can't bench his own body weight, let alone carry the weight of leading the most important city in the world.”

And while the scandal-ridden former governor of New York didn’t include any evidence of his own iron pumping, Adams unfortunately did.

“64 vs. 33,” he wrote on X, comparing their ages alongside a comparison clip of their workouts. “A lifetime of hard work vs. a silver spoon. The results speak for themselves. The weight of the job is too heavy for ‘Mamscrawny.’ The only thing he can lift is your taxes.”

On one hand, Adams’ comments come at a rich time as the city is squabbling over his proposed price hike on public transportation—again. But the right—and now apparently Adams and Cuomo—have been leaning into this ultra-masculine approach for quite some time.

From Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s blue jeans workouts and the welcoming of the UFC on the White House lawn next July 4, bro culture is coming back in full force.

But with an administration that’s pushing for more babies and fewer voting rights for women, really nothing is surprising anymore.