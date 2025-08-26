Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is totally open to the Trump administration shrugging off its supposed free-market ideals and using tax dollars to invest in private companies.

On Tuesday, CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked whether there is a limit to the government buying stakes in private companies, such as its announced 10% stake in chip maker Intel.

“Oh, there's a monstrous discussion about defense,” Lutnick said. “I mean, Lockheed Martin makes 97% of their revenue from the U.S. government. They are basically an arm of the U.S. government.” (Lockheed’s most recent financial report shows that the U.S. government accounted for about 73% of the company’s sales in the second quarter of this year.)

“I'm going to leave that to my secretary of defense and the deputy secretary of defense,” Lutnick continued, adding that discussions were ongoing but that “the way it has been done has been a giveaway.”

Trump’s advisory team has made it clear that using taxpayer money to buy stakes in private companies will not include the usual protections or stakeholder rights. Instead, these investments will serve as no-strings-attached infusions of money into corporate bottom lines.

Meanwhile, Trump’s economic policies continue to burden the working class, while his billionaire backers profit from tax cuts that leave many everyday Americans to foot the bill.