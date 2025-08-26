President Donald Trump is still pointing fingers instead of actually doing anything about the high prices of eggs.

"We came in. The eggs were through the roof,” Trump rambled on Tuesday. “That was caused by Biden or whoever—whoever was operating the autopen actually caused that, I guess, because I don't think he knew too much about eggs."

Trump’s lazy swipe at former President Joe Biden is threadbare. In reality, it was after Trump took office that egg prices went "through the roof," surging to historic highs in March. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices have since come down but remain higher than they were a year ago.

At the same time, the cost of groceries continues to rise under Trump, and his TACO tariffs are set to make things even worse for consumers.

But surely he’ll find a way to blame that on Biden, too.