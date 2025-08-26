A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump targets another powerful Black woman—and she's not having it

Why won’t these stubborn public servants just let him take over the Fed already?!

Turns out this Fox News hack isn't too good at being a US attorney

Definitely couldn’t have seen that coming …

Trump's scuzzy commerce secretary floats more insane investment ideas

Who wants their tax dollars funding roads and public services when they can go directly into the pockets of corporations?

Trump is too chicken to take the blame for high egg prices

Pointing out how bad the economy is will more than ruffle his feathers.

Cartoon: Cracked the Cracker Barrel

The right will get upset about anything these days.

Derpy Trump adviser wants to show you he's a big strong man

We had to see it, so now you do, too.

