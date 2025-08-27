As President Donald Trump pushes his thumb down on various media outlets, others seem to already be preemptively kissing the ring.

This week, Trump set sights on NBC and ABC, calling for the revocation of their broadcast licenses over their alleged biased reporting. And while the likelihood of Trump carrying out his temper tantrum is very low, his remarks are paired with another interesting editorial move.

Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Mark Guiducci

Over at Condé Nast, Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Mark Guiducci—who replaced the legendary Trump-opposing Anna Wintour—floated the idea of revamping the magazine by putting Melania Trump on the cover.

While it’s not uncommon for first ladies to make the cut, with Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama having their days on the front cover of fellow Condé Nast publication Vogue, the suggestion alone had Vanity Fair’s editorial team threatening to walk out.

While Wintour was in charge during Trump’s first term, she never considered featuring Melania on a Condé Nast cover, so the possibility of Guiducci breaking that dry spell would be a bold statement—especially since the media has been in a state of frenzy since Trump’s second term began.

In July, Paramount caved on a $16 million payout in exchange for the White House’s approval of its merger with SkyDance. And other outlets like The Associated Press have been punished by the Trump administration for not adhering to the president’s demands. In April, AP was banned from the briefing room after it refused to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

While AP’s credentials have since been restored, others haven’t been as lucky. NPR lost a portion of its Congress-approved federal funding in July after a long battle with Trump.

Now eyes are on Condé Nast, which has the opportunity to either preemptively cave to Trump or to stand strong in the face of his undemocratic media crackdown.