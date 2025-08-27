Megastar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, and conservatives from President Donald Trump on down are being weird about it.

The couple made their announcement on Instagram, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about entertainment stories. And Trump was asked about the couple during a televised Cabinet meeting in which administration officials constantly kissed up to him.

“I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person,” Trump said.

The comment flies in the face of years and years of attacks that Trump has directed toward Swift, an advocate of women’s rights and a supporter of multiple Democratic presidential candidates.

In fact, it was just a little over three weeks ago that Trump proclaimed that he “can’t stand her” and that Swift was “NO LONGER HOT” because she is “WOKE.” He made similar remarks in May despite the overwhelming success of her “Eras Tour.”

Trump was even more explicit in his disdain for Swift last year, posting, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” after she endorsed the presidential campaign of then-Vice President Kamala Harris. In a post to her hundreds of millions of followers, Swift said she came to her decision due to conservatives’ attacks on abortion rights—Trump installed half of the justices that killed Roe v. Wade—as well as her support for access to in vitro fertilization and LGBTQ+ rights.

Swift’s backing for Harris was underscored after she described herself as a “childless cat lady,” a direct rebuke of now-Vice President JD Vance’s attacks on women who choose not to have children.

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk had weird “advice” for the couple, saying, “Submit to your husband, Taylor. You're not in charge.” Kirk, who leads the racism-plagued group Turning Point USA, also insisted that Swift should “have a ton of children.”

In a 2019 red-carpet appearance, Swift pointed out the sexism in comments like this, noting that while women are often asked about wanting children, “I don't really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I'm not going to answer that now.”

In another strange reaction, conservative influencer Matt Van Swol argued that the engagement announcement was “a huge blow to the woke movement.”

The bizarre takes from right-wing men to a celebrity engagement announcement makes it clear they need to take Swift’s advice and “calm down.”