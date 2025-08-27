Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy hit up Fox News to promote the Department of Transportation’s takeover of Washington’s Union Station. First order of business? Disappearing homeless people.

“First off, DOT owns Union Station,” Duffy told Fox News. “We're going to take it back, and we're going to drive out the homelessness, we're going to drive out the crime.”

“And again, this is our capital city. It should be beautiful,” Duffy said, in what has become the administration’s stonehearted Trump-like syntax. “And the president wants a beautiful capital. I want a beautiful capital. And so, this plan is going to make Union Station represent the president's vision of what America can and should look like.”

Duffy, who moonlights as the interim NASA chief, announced that Transportation would take over the station from the nonprofit Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, its operator since 1983, during a Wednesday press conference.

Where the unhoused people displaced by Trump’s shock troops are meant to go remains unclear. Trump’s July 24 executive order, which promotes the widespread criminalization of homelessness, has raised fears of mass detentions.

Coupled with the GOP’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which further marginalizes underserved and unhoused communities nationwide, the prospect of mass detentions under Trump’s emerging D.C. police state continues to increase.