AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler gave a scathing annual “State of the Unions" address on Wednesday, outlining the Trump administration’s broken promises and ongoing attack against U.S. workers.

“This is the choice working Americans have been given: chaos or the same broken status quo. An authoritarian who tells us only he can make things great again, or convincing ourselves everything is already great,” Shuler said.

She then added, “We wanted cheaper groceries, and we got tanks in our streets. We wanted affordable health care—we got 16 million Americans who are about to be kicked off their coverage. We wanted jobs you could raise a family on. But that's not what we got. We got more American workers laid off last month than any month since the start of the pandemic.”

The Trump administration has shown its disdain for working Americans by targeting unions in court and trying to overturn rulings that protect workers from reckless mass firings.

And while President Donald Trump might think that firing Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a dismal July jobs report solves his problems, the numbers don’t lie—and workers are paying the price.