Trump’s military invasion is cleaning up DC—literally

As if this “mission” wasn’t trashy enough already.

Sean Duffy cruelly promises to ‘drive out’ the homeless

That’s quite a police state the Trump administration is building.

Watch labor leader give Trump the business for hurting workers

If only more leaders would speak the truth.

Cartoon: Back to school

Kids are just phoning it in.

Of course conservatives are being weird about Taylor Swift’s engagement

They need to calm down! They’re being too loud.

Watch out, GOP: Democrats score big upset in deep-red state

So long, Republican supermajority!

Infamous election denier scores cushy job in Trump administration

Because in MAGA world, supporting the Big Lie means big rewards.

Now Vanity Fair wants to suck up to Trump

Will yet another media outlet bend the knee?

