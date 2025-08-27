Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday to celebrate the state’s passage of the “Make America Healthy Again” legislation.

"This is an issue that he and I have talked about many times before today, and he has been so excited about what Texas has done to step up and literally lead the nation in this movement that he has catalyzed to make America healthy again. And now Texas is doing its part to make Texas healthy again by the laws I'm signing today,” Abbott said.

Among other provisions, Texas’ Senate Bill 25 mandates warning labels on some processed foods, limits what can be purchased with SNAP benefits, and adds new nutritional requirements for doctors and schools.

Of course, the pomp of this announcement comes not long after the GOP passed President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which slashes health care funding and leaves Texas hospitals fearing closures.

Nearly 2 million Texans have already been removed from Medicaid coverage in the last two years, and with health insurance costs expected to surge in 2026, another 1.7 million Texans could soon be unable to afford coverage.

Promoting nutrition and exercise are all worthwhile pursuits, but Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism, coupled with his efforts to make preventative care less affordable, only leads to worse public health outcomes.

How’s that for “healthy again”?