During a briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt used Wednesday’s mass shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as an opportunity to attack Democrats, particularly former press secretary Jen Psaki.

When asked about Psaki’s and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s criticism of the GOP’s refusal to take any action on school shootings, Leavitt doubled down on the “power of prayer in this country.”

“Yes, I saw the comments of my predecessor,” she said. “And frankly, I think they're incredibly insensitive and disrespectful to the tens of millions of Americans of faith across this country who believe in the power of prayer, who believe that prayer works, and who believe that in a time of mourning like this, when beautiful young children were killed while praying in a church, it's utterly disrespectful, um, to deride the power of prayer in this country.”

Leavitt’s stammering response came after Psaki—through tears—described her frustrations as “half of the politicians in our country have little more to offer than thoughts and prayers,” during her MSNBC show Wednesday night.

“We have seen this play out over and over again. There is a shooting, then come the thoughts and prayers, and then comes the attempt to shift the focus. This is what always happens,” she said.

Like clockwork, Republicans and their pro-gun allies have pivoted to mental health and transgender rights, ignoring the obvious truth that the only factor that separates the United States from other countries is the sheer number of guns.

As for action, the Trump administration has continued to offer nothing more than thoughts, prayers, and a vague promise to investigate medicines that have already been well researched.

At least one White House press secretary knows how to tell the truth.