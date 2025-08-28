California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t done trolling President Donald Trump—with facts. During a press conference on public safety Thursday, Newsom offered the president some important crime statistics he seems to have overlooked.

"Mississippi leads the nation as the No. 1 murder state in America. I imagine this, in particular, may resonate with the President of the United States. It's got a murder rate that’s 180%—180%—higher than Los Angeles,” Newsom said. “It’s interesting, L.A. has more people—these are all per capita numbers.”

“Perhaps the president could deploy the National Guard in every corner of Mississippi,” he continued. “The murder rate is out of control there. Carnage.”

After citing other GOP-led states and cities with higher murder rates, Newsom stressed that he isn’t offering opinions but “stone cold facts.”

Armed National Guard members walk through Washington, D.C., as part of President Donald Trump’s purported crackdown on crime.

“If the president is sincere about the issue of crime and violence, there's no question in my mind that he'll likely be sending the troops into Louisiana, Mississippi, to address the just the unconscionable wave of violence that continues to plague those states.”

Trump’s ongoing threats to invade Democratic-led cities—citing imaginary crime waves—have been undermined by real data and the terrible truth that Republicans have no solution for violence because they are beholden to the very tools of those crimes.

In co-opting Trump’s crass, blunt object stylings, Newsom has been successful in getting under the skin of right-wing media. Whether his style of attack will propel him into higher office remains to be seen.

But two things are certain: It sure is fun to watch, and—unlike the orange blowhard—Newsom has reality on his side.