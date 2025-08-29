President Donald Trump has pulled the Secret Service detail of former Vice President Kamala Harris, potentially endangering her life.

On Friday, it was revealed that Trump revoked an extended period of Secret Service protection for the former vice president that was put in place by former President Joe Biden. Traditionally, vice presidents receive six months of protection after leaving office, but Biden signed a memo that gave Harris a total of 18 months of protection.

Harris was the first woman, first Asian and first Black person to serve in the position.

Trump’s revocation is occurring shortly before Harris begins a 15-city tour promoting her new book, “107 Days,” which chronicles her run against Trump in last year’s presidential election.

“This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more. This puts the former Vice President in danger,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told CNN. Bass said she and California Gov. Gavin Newsom would be working together to make sure Harris is protected in their state, where Harris lives..

In March, Trump ended Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, former President Biden’s two surviving children. By contrast, when Biden took office in January 2021, he extended protections for Trump’s children by six months.

Then-President Joe Biden walks with his son Hunter Biden outside the White House last July.

Trump’s decision on Harris comes despite threats to her life that have led to criminal prosecution. Last year, a Virginia man was indicted for allegedly threatening to kill her. Last year, a Tennessee man was also charged with threatening to kill Harris, Biden, and former President Barack Obama.

In office, Trump has embraced right-wing terrorism, hailing as heroes the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters who attacked the Capitol in his name. He has pardoned hundreds of them. The Air Force recently revealed that Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was killed by law enforcement protecting the building, will receive military honors.

Political violence and Trump go hand in hand. Throughout his time as a political figure, he engaged in violent rhetoric about his political rivals. During the 2024 election, he mused about putting former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who supported Harris, in front of a firing squad.

“Let’s put her with a rifle, standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay? Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face,” Trump said in October.

He has also frequently referred to liberals and members of the Democratic Party as “the enemy from within.”

Trump has effectively declared open season on Harris and has pointed a rhetorical gun at her and other Democrats.