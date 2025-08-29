White House senior associate Lindsey Halligan appeared on Newsmax Friday to yammer about President Donald Trump’s rush to whitewash U.S. history at the Smithsonian museums.

Halligan said that Trump “wants to see more positivity, more patriotism,” and that the museums should reflect “American exceptionalism.”

“Almost every single placard next to an artifact pushes an ideological or political narrative. A good example is, in the American History Museum, there's a ‘Change Your Game’ exhibit, which features the biological male Lia Thomas, who has been competing against women in swimming,” Halligan said. “And it asks visitors if gender testing is fair, and it suggests that gender testing is discriminatory and humiliating to those who are challenging gender norms."

So according to Halligan, Smithsonian museums will present U.S. history that downplays the atrocities of slavery and avoids prompting visitors to consider fundamental civil and human rights—principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

The effort by the bigoted homophobes in the Trump administration to scapegoat the LGBTQ+ community—particularly transgender people—is one of its most disgraceful actions.

Trump and the GOP have exploited this to stoke rancor and fear among their base, all while inflaming the violence and isolation faced by some of the most vulnerable communities in the country.