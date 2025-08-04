Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on CNBC Monday morning to address the increasing chaos in our economy—and President Donald Trump was clearly watching.

“Remember, Donald Trump ran for office saying he would lower costs on Day One. Cost of groceries [are] up, cost of housing is up, cost of health care is up,” Warren said. “And where is Donald Trump? He's passing a signature bill to throw people off health care so he can do tax cuts for billionaires.”

Warren’s truth bombs about inflation and the rising costs of everything from medicine to automobiles obviously hit a nerve. Trump lashed out in a series of Truth Social rants when yelling at his TV screen proved insufficient:

He followed this up with more posts, calling Warren “a LOSER!” and demanding “Ask Pocahontas the real questions, CNBC!!!”

Trump’s refusal to engage with reality, coupled with his obsessive construction of a fantasy around his record, recently led him to fire the nonpartisan Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after the BLS released a dismal jobs report. On top of that, the real suffering that slashing Medicaid to help pay for tax cuts for the rich still looms on the horizon.