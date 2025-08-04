Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” awarded President Donald Trump the show’s honor of "Donkey of the Day" on Monday. The decision followed Trump’s weekend of social media attacks after Charlamagne criticized the administration during an appearance on Lara Trump’s Fox News talk show Saturday night.

"My fellow Americans, we are in a strange time right now, a time we have never seen, because the authoritarian strategy is being used against anyone who speaks out against this administration,” Charlamagne said during a lengthy breakdown explaining why Trump earned the dishonor.

He pointed to Trump’s attacks on him as well as Trump’s firing of Bureau Labor Statistics commissioner after a disappointing jobs report on Friday, calling them together an “attempt to bully people into pushing false narratives.”

“President Trump, do you realize the best way to get the headlines you want is to simply do a good job, is to simply do right by all Americans?” he added.

Charlamagne also noted that he hadn’t even touched on the Trump administration’s racist efforts to rewrite history or the wasteful, destructive work Elon Musk did with his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

During Charlamagne’s appearance on “My View with Lara Trump” on Saturday, Charlamagne criticized Trump’s handling of the case against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. He also condemned the GOP’s “Big Beautiful Bill” as harmful, acknowledging the massive tax breaks would benefit only people with incomes like his and higher.

In response, Trump called Charlamagne a “racist sleazebag” with a “Low IQ individual” in a social media post. Trump also doubled down on his bizarre claim that he stopped five wars, which Charlamagne mocked on Monday.

“He said I don't know anything about him ending five wars. Mr. President, nobody knew that because it's not true,” Charlamagne said.

Later on in the segment, Charlamagne stated that Trump needed to be focused on two things: fixing the economy he’s broken and releasing the Epstein files—calling anything else a distraction.