The world can rest a little easier, because President Donald Trump has finally weighed in on actress Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad that has the internet up in arms. And, naturally, the deciding factor for the president went as deep as most matters concerning the administration these days—her party affiliation.

“She’s a registered Republican?!” Trump, seemingly shocked, asked reporters from the tarmac Sunday.

“Oh. Now I love her ad!” Continuing, he said, “You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

For those not familiar with the debate, Sweeney—who rose to fame on HBO’s “Euphoria”—drew ire for a blue jean ad in which she showcases her use of great puns by lambasting over her fantastic blue jeans, or, as some hear it, “genes.”

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring,” the blonde, blue-eyed 27-year-old says in one scene before the camera cuts to show off her cleavage. “My body’s composition is determined by my genes.”

Overall, however, American Eagle’s entire messaging plastered over a busty Canadian tuxedoed Sweeney is that “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Sweeney has not publicly commented on the ad or Trump’s response, but it has been revealed through publicly available records that the actress registered to vote as a Republican in Florida in June 2024.

On one side of the aisle, people have been quick to question the company for what seems to be glorifying white genetics and, in some extreme cases, others have claimed online that the ad has the remnants of a white supremacist dog whistle all over it.

Then again, others have chalked it up to American Eagle just calling out Sweeney’s large breasts and tiny waist as it is—lazy writing in advertising at best.

Even Vice President JD Vance jumped into the discourse last week, blasting the left for allegedly picking on a young woman just because she’s “hot.”

While Trump and his right-hand man can chalk up blue jean ads referencing great genes to just being about a pretty girl, however, the president took to his social media on Monday to remind everyone that the same standard does not hold when the genetics change.

“On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!" he wrote via Truth Social.

“Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad. Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company."

Trump is referring to the car company's ad that, without words, includes what appears to be a group of androgynous people in colorful dresses and suits:

Bud Lite garnered massive backlash in 2023 with the inclusion of transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

While the White House has slammed the controversy over the Sweeney ad as “cancel culture run amok,” it seems as if the same is true when the tables are turned toward anything remotely resembling diversity as well.

“The tide has seriously turned,” Trump said in his Monday social media post. “Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”