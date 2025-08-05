Anyone who’s clamoring for President Donald Trump to bring down inflation and right the economy will have to keep waiting, since his administration is focused on more important things—like bringing back Confederate monuments.

The National Park Service announced on Monday that the Trump administration is reinstalling a statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate general from Arkansas who wanted to expel free Black people from his state, in Washington, D.C. The statue, which sat near the U.S. Capitol, was removed in 2020 after being toppled by protesters.

According to NPS, the statue is being reinstated to support “both the Executive Order on Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful and the Executive Order on Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History, which direct federal agencies to protect public monuments and present a full and accurate picture of the American past."

Protesters topple the statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike in 2020.

But this isn’t the only way that Trump is honoring Confederate traitors.

Unqualified and reckless Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth restored the names of Confederate generals on military bases in July, a move hailed by Racist in Chief Trump.

“Can you believe they changed that name in the last administration for a little bit? We’ll forget all about that,” Trump said during a speech in North Carolina at Fort Bragg, named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg.

What’s more, Trump is also seeking to extort the D.C.’s NFL team into changing its name from the Commanders back to the Redskins, a racist slur against Native Americans.

While Trump focuses on resurrecting statues of racist traitors and making sports team names racist again, a YouGov survey released Tuesday shows that 21% of Americans want him to instead focus on inflation and rising prices.

But instead of doing that, Trump is instating insane tariffs that are spiking inflation and paralyzing the job market—leading to fears of stagflation and a painful recession that will be 100% his doing.

The YouGov poll also found that just 34% of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling inflation and skyrocketing prices.

As for the Pike statue, Democrats lambasted the Trump administration's decision to resurrect the tribute to the Confederacy.

"Why is Trump focusing on reinstalling confederate statues instead of lowering costs for American families?" Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware wrote on X.

But Eleanor Holmes Norton, a congressional delegate representing D.C., said that she will reintroduce legislation to have the monument removed.

"NPS' decision to restore and reinstall the statue of Confederate Albert Pike is indefensible,” she wrote on X. “Pike served dishonorably, misappropriated funds, and was ultimately imprisoned by his fellow troops. I'll reintroduce my bill to remove the statue.”