President Donald Trump was inexplicably spotted wandering around on the White House roof on Tuesday, shouting at reporters who wanted to know what the fuck he was doing up there that he was “just taking a little walk."

Trump, who does not believe in exercise, was strolling on the roof making bizarre hand gestures for roughly 20 minutes.

He later told reporters that he was looking for “more ways to spend my money"—a sign he could be looking into more ways to ruin the historic White House complex.

Already, Trump has paved over the Rose Garden, installing a hideous concrete monstrosity over the lush grass that was previously there. Trump also erected a gigantic flagpole on the White House lawn, making it look more like a used-car lot than a historic building.

The tasteless fool is also set to build a massive gilded abomination of a ballroom on the White House grounds—an attempt to make the building better resemble his tacky Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Trump claims he and private donors will finance the ballroom, though given his history of spending other people's money, we have our doubts any of his own grifted wealth will go into it. Instead, the ballroom will likely be yet another way for rich people to bribe Trump for personal gain.

Ultimately, when former President Barack Obama was in office, he made a joke at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that if Trump ever became president he'd put a giant “TRUMP” sign on the building.

However, it appears that this is exactly what the idiot in chief is doing.

Scariest of all is that completely remaking the White House in his own hideous personal style is not something one usually does if they plan to stay only a few more years. Indeed, on Tuesday, Trump said in a batshit crazy and lie-filled interview with CNBC that he’d “like to run” for a third term, claiming that he has the “best poll numbers I’ve ever had.” (That’s a lie, to say the least.)

Lord have mercy.