Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared on Fox Business Tuesday, where host Stuart Varney asked whether she was still “sticking with” her plan to require Medicaid recipients to work in the fields in exchange for health insurance.

“Well, listen, here's the deal. When in America did we lose the concept of the dignity of work, right?” Rollins responded “I mean, when did it become okay that we begin to measure government programs by how many people we have taking the government program and on the taxpayer's back? We have to completely, fundamentally change the way we think about work in this country.”

The GOP’s ghastly “One Big, Beautiful Bill” adds a Medicaid work requirement as a pretext to slash the program, throwing millions of Americans off of health care to fund tax breaks for the wealthy.

“We move the workforce toward automation and 100% American participation, which again with 34 million people, able-bodied on Medicaid, we should be able to do fairly quickly,” Rollins said at a press conference in July, framing it as a plan to replace the thousands of farmland jobs abandoned as a result of President Donald Trump’s terror-inducing immigrant raids and mass deportations.

The conservative fairytale that there are legions of Medicaid recipients refusing to work is a lie. A recent KFF study found that 92% of Medicaid recipients under the age of 65 already work full- or part-time jobs.

The idea that forcing people—many of whom are already working—to pursue low-wage jobs left vacant by mass deportations of immigrant workers in exchange for inadequate and often inaccessible health insurance isn’t a solution; it’s a fairytale.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is slashing people’s health care while pretending that low unemployment rates and a slowing job market are somehow positive signs.