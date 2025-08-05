On Monday, GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina appeared on “Fox & Friends,” taking time away from denying the existence of racism to promote his new book and offer a watered down theological take on President Donald Trump’s disastrous second term.

"When ordinary people stand up and respond to the call of God, extraordinary things happen. Think about President Trump. Two assassination attempts. We must believe Daniel II talks about, ‘he chooses the leaders,’” Scott said, referring to the Bible’s Book of Daniel. “We must believe that there is something unique and specific that God wants to accomplish, and he chooses the people. They have to say, ‘yes, of course,’ free will still matters, but there's no way you can look at the last 2 years of this country's history and not come to one conclusion: God is still at work in America, and he's not finished."

Scott’s misogynistic brand of morality has been on full display for some time. He has repeatedly allowed the biblically compromised Trump to humiliate him in exchange for political proximity to a man whose Christian credentials are laughable at best.

As Trump’s chaotic stewardship of the United States sends his already waning popularity to new lows, Scott and other Christian nationalists appear even more dedicated to their cult leader—who plays golf on Easter.