Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday slammed Texas Republicans for trying to gerrymander more House seats, saying the unpopularity of their “Big Beautiful Bill” has driven them “to cheat.”

“What do MAGA Republicans in Texas do when Donald Trump ignores, well, his oath of office and theirs, and they're taking it upon themselves to thwart the will of the American people?” Pritzker said. “When Donald Trump calls, they say, 'Yes, sir. Right away, sir. Happy to lick your boots, sir.' When Donald Trump says ‘Jump,’ [Texas Gov.] Greg Abbott and [Texas Attorney General] Ken Paxton say ‘How high?’ They don't care that they're violating the Voting Rights Act and racially gerrymandering their state. Well, they're hoping they can rob the bank and get away before anyone notices."

Pritzker delivered his remarks flanked by Texas Democratic lawmakers who left the state on Sunday, denying the Republican-controlled legislature the quorum needed to abruptly redraw the congressional maps ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Typically, maps are redrawn only after the decennial census, and Texas already has one of the worst gerrymanders in the nation.

Abbott, who called for the special session to jam through the redistricting, has threatened to expel the Democrats who left in protest. Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrow, another Republican, said he signed civil arrest warrants for the Democrats who left.

Pritzker joins Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Kathy Hochul of New York in pledging to counter Texas’ partisan power-grab efforts by employing similar tactics in their own states.