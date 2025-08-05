A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump can’t be bothered to be deposed in his own lawsuit

No president has ever blurred the line so much between personal and professional.

Rupert Murdoch is unleashing his racist brand of sleaze on California

Because the New York Post just isn’t enough.

Red-state Republican gets mercilessly jeered at town hall

There’s a reason GOP leaders have advised Republicans not to hold these town halls.

Trump's spin on economy spirals during unhinged interview

When in doubt just make it up.

Cartoon: Everyone's fired

If there’s one thing that Trump is good at …

Here's your chance to help Melania Trump with her crappy Christmas decor

We can’t wait to see if this year will be “Handmaid’s Tale” red trees or something even worse.

What the f-ck is Donald Trump doing on the roof?

Is he just out for a walk or plotting even more horrific White House expansions?

This Texas Republican stalked Trump to get his endorsement—and flopped

Maybe Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should have shown up at the golf course bearing gold-plated gifts.

Click here to see more cartoons.