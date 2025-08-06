Fox News viewers were briefly pulled away from segments about actor Sydney Sweeney’s jeans when Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin appeared on screen to detail his party’s fight against Texas Republicans’ attempts to steal five congressional seats ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

When Fox host Dana Perino asked if Democrats would change their policies in the face of low public approval for the party, Martin used the moment to remind viewers that the Republican Party is trying to steal elections.

"We have to do a better job there, for sure. But remember, Dana, that the ’26 elections and ’25 elections will be a referendum on Donald Trump, and his numbers are actually in the toilet right now,” Martin said. “He's sitting at 37% approval rating. He's one of the most unpopular politicians—or presidents—in recent memory. And so, listen, if I was [in the] Republican Party right now, I would be worried too. Which is why they're trying to cheat and steal these elections in Texas."

Earlier this week, Martin joined Gov. JB Pritzker and Texas Democratic lawmakers in Illinois to support their decision to leave the state, thereby denying Texas Republicans the quorum required to redraw district maps. Democratic officials across the country have voiced support for the righteous stand as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas threatens the lawmakers with legal action in his effort to further gerrymander his state’s districts.

Martin’s deft reframing of Perino’s question is an important lesson for Democrats, who must be vigilant in pushing back against the distracting narratives that many in the media amplify.