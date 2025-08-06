Desperate for warm bodies to help carry out President Donald Trump's evil deportation agenda, the Department of Homeland Security this week has announced it is lowering the standards for applicants to serve as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday that there are no longer age limits to serve as an ICE agent, as the agency seeks to staff up after being injected with billions in funding from Republicans’ unpopular “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement. Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit," Noem wrote in a post on X.

A day earlier, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin declared that no undergraduate degrees are necessary to work at ICE. All uneducated racists are welcome!

"Serve your country! Defend your culture! No undergraduate degree required!" the official DHS account wrote in a post on X, using blatantly white supremacist rhetoric to say that the administration is deporting mostly Latino immigrants in order to preserve American—i.e. white—culture.

It was one of a number of vile DHS posts seeking ICE applicants, including multiple that use the iconic World War II Uncle Sam poster.

Yes, this is an actual DHS post.

“​​America has been invaded by criminals and predators. We need YOU to get them out,” reads one post that includes the Uncle Sam image.

ICE is desperate to beef up its staff to meet the arbitrary 3,000-per-day arrest quota set by bigoted hobgoblin Stephen Miller. Indeed, ICE arrests have actually dropped by 20% in July—which is likely the reason DHS is so desperate to hire more ICE agents.

Not only does the agency not have enough staff to arrest that many people, but it’s causing ICE agents with modicums of a soul to quit or consider quitting, saying they are being forced to stop going after actual criminals to instead arrest day laborers and farm workers who are the engine of the American economy.

“Even those that are gung ho about the mission aren’t happy with how they are asking to execute it—the quotas and the shift to the low-hanging fruit to make the numbers,” one ICE agent told the New Republic in July.

Indeed, TRAC reported 71% of people in ICE custody have no criminal convictions. Those that do have convictions are for minor offenses, such as traffic violations.

In order to entice people to sign up as an ICE goon, the agency has been offering as much as $50,000 in bonuses and student loan forgiveness to get retired agents to rejoin Trump's deportation force. Apparently there are some student loans Trump and his goons think are worth forgiving.

But apparently even that’s not doing the job to get enough warm bodies, as it’s now lowering age and education standards. But relaxing standards for ICE agent hires is dangerous.

History shows that doing this could increase misconduct in the agency—which is already abducting citizens off streets and holding them in detention facilities without charges. Andrea Velez, a U.S. citizen in California, was abducted off the street by ICE agents and detained. She was later charged with assaulting an ICE officer, even though video footage shows she was grabbed off the street by masked agents and forced into a vehicle in a situation that she said felt like a kidnapping. Charges were later dropped.

“Any time you have massive political pressure to beef up overnight, it never turns out well,” T.J. Bonner, former president of the Border Patrol agents union, told the Associated Press. “Too many corners have to be cut. Then when things go wrong, the fingers get pointed.”