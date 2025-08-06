For most people, President Donald Trump’s decision to walk on the roof of the White House on Tuesday was bewildering, but his supporters at Fox News couldn’t stop praising it.

Trump’s walk on the roof raised more concerns about his fraying mental state. While out there, he made odd hand gestures and told reporters he was looking for “more ways to spend my money.” The walk occurred days after Trump announced plans to add a gaudy-looking ballroom to the White House, apparently part of a plan to match the gaudy gold trim he has slapped up throughout the historic building.

But on Fox News, the bizarre walk was a triumph.

Sean Hannity, Trump’s most prominent fan on the network, said on Tuesday night that the walk was “amazing.” He went on to use the oddball moment to attack former President Joe Biden, remarking, “He probably answered more questions there than Joe Biden did in four years that weren’t scripted.”

Fox and Hannity have promoted a false conspiracy that Biden answered scripted questions during his news conferences.

Elsewhere on the right-wing network, host Jesse Watters said the walk was evidence that Trump is a “political giant.” Watters gushed over the spectacle of Trump “walking on the roof of the White House, gazing down at the Democrats, who look very small.”

During a segment on “The Ingraham Angle,” Fox radio host Jimmy Failla said the walk was “historic” and “classic Trump.”

Fox News’ role in the world of conservatism is to attack the left and to advance the conservative cause. These days, that tends to manifest as pro-Trump propaganda that normalizes his very abnormal behavior.

And that dynamic was on full display as the network argued that the strange departure from the norm is actually a sign of strength by the unpopular president. Their audience may buy the spin, but most people are unlikely to be so gullible.