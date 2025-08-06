Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan told reporters Wednesday that the decision to remove the age limit to work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was a “good thing.”

“I'm 63 and I love to put a badge and gun on and go out there and do these things,” Homan said before backtracking. “But just because—if someone comes in and they're, you know, 55, maybe they can't carry a badge or gun. They can certainly do administrative duties and help ICE. They can do targeting and do intelligence. You don’t put them on the street with a badge and gun.”

The Trump administration’s decision to do away with age limits for wannabe gestapo agents follows a desperate media blitz to recruit ICE agents led by world-famous bigot Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s anti-immigration push who serves as the White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

Noted cosplayer and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said the move isn’t a frantic attempt to boost recruitment and claimed that “as of today we have over 80,000 applicants.”

At the same time, The Washington Post reports that in the middle of hurricane season, DHS has reassigned dozens of Federal Emergency Management Agency employees to help ICE fill positions.

Arrests by ICE agents dropped precipitously in July following righteous backlash caused by masked ICE agents terrorizing American cities with massive raids.

A YouGov poll released in July found that Trump’s job approval rating among Latinos had plummeted to 35%, with 38% of respondents saying their opinion of Trump had “worsened a lot.”

So welcome aboard, grandpa!