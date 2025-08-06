Linda McMahon, the secretary of education and former professional-wrestling magnate, was being interviewed Wednesday at a conservative conference when the event’s audio system was seemingly hacked.

“Linda McMahon is a corrupt billionaire [inaudible] who knows nothing," a voice announced over the loudspeaker at the Young America's Foundation conference in Washington, D.C.

In response, interviewer Scott Walter, the corrupt former Wisconsin governor and YAF’s current president, claimed that the sound system had been infiltrated by the Chinese Communist Party, in a possible attempt at humor.

Things got worse when the apparent hero-hackers added an appropriate circus-style soundtrack to accompany McMahon’s remarks at this IQ-depleting event.

McMahon is part of President Donald Trump’s ultrarich Cabinet, and like her clueless colleagues, she has shown a screaming ineptitude for her job, all while she hollows out the Department of Education, which she was tasked by Trump to destroy.