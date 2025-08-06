Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s announcement of “The Speedway Slammer,” a new ICE facility opening in Indiana, was not as well received by the racing giant as she surely hoped.

"COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer,” she wrote on X Tuesday. “If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the [Customs and Border Protection] Home App.”

In a separate post, the official Department of Homeland Security proudly displayed an AI-generated image of a racecar emblazoned with “ICE” on the side.

And while the Trump administration seems obsessed with ripping off pop culture—like South Park and Superman—to promote its deportation agenda, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was less than amused.

“We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today’s announcement,” the company said in a statement. “Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP (intellectual property) not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.”

The new ICE facility appears to complement Florida’s similar immigrant detention facility, the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz.” Earlier this week, a report was released detailing more than 500 accounts of alleged human rights abuses within U.S. immigration detention centers, including pregnant women being forced to sleep on floors.

The report also claimed that a child was denied medical care despite vomiting blood, while men in another facility were allegedly shot with rubber bullets after demanding access to food, water, and health care.

ICE facilities have long been fraught with abuse, but with the uptick of deportations under Trump, aggression toward immigrants is skyrocketing.